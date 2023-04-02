Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,910. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

