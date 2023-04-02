Madison Wealth Partners Inc Invests $327,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,301. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
