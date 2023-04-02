Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 1,834 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.94. 25,440,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,832,566. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $549.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

