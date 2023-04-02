Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,905 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.5 %

MGY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 1,565,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

