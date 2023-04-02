Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $30.19 million and $23,506.44 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,131.46 or 1.00125319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000917 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,091.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

