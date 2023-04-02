Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mandom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOMF remained flat at $11.75 during midday trading on Friday. Mandom has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

Get Mandom alerts:

Mandom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.