Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $37.56.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is presently -28.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Mannatech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.