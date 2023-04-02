Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Price Performance
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $37.56.
Mannatech Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is presently -28.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
