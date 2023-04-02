Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Buys 706 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 0.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Baidu by 27.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 4.0% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.88.

Shares of BIDU opened at $150.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.75. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

