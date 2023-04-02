MARBLEX Price Tops $2.66 on Major Exchanges (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00009454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $117.55 million and $1.30 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,951,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,256,429 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,951,206.44 with 44,256,428.78449836 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.71006993 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,169,941.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

