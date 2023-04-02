Maxim Group Raises LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Price Target to $7.00

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of LUXH opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.43. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32.
About LuxUrban Hotels
