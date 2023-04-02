Maxim Group Raises LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Price Target to $7.00

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of LUXH opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.43. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

