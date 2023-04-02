Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Short Interest Down 10.3% in March

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

JMAC traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. 258,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxpro Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 2.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,154,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,275 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 458,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 24.2% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 435,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 84,996 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 420.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 181,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

