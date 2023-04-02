Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. PFG Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

