Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,099,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 2,557,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 318.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHSDF. Citigroup began coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

MHSDF stock remained flat at $2.45 on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

