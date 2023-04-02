Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,908 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 30,944.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.89. 470,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

