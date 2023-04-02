Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 2.1% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.5 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,268. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.