Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Tidewater accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDW traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 709,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

