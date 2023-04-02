Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys 207,869 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,869 shares during the quarter. Globalstar makes up approximately 0.9% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 199,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,572,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 379,097 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 205,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 3,884,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.68. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

