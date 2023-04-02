Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys Shares of 600 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,234 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.06. 305,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $406.85. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

