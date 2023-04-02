Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 470.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,040 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,040 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up approximately 3.6% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $31.64. 10,579,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,649. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.