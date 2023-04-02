MetisDAO Market Cap Reaches $112.82 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $25.35 or 0.00090229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $112.82 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,131.46 or 1.00125319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 24.75203481 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $2,976,143.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

