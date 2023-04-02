MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after buying an additional 275,974 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after buying an additional 450,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ACLS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,777. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average of $90.72. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

