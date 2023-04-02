MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.77.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 491,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 334.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Stories

