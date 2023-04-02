MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Radian Group worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Radian Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 1,322,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

