MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Amedisys worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,601,000 after buying an additional 123,286 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 372,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $179.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.