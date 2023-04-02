MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ESAB by 71.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ESAB in the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.07. 144,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,192. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $737,105.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

