MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 46.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 731.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 28.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.72. 276,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 3,363.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.