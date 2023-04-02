MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 16.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

HL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,186,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,847. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.85%.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

