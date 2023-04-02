MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Badger Meter worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $121.82. 110,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $124.35.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.65%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

