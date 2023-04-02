MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

NYSE DEI traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $12.33. 2,643,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,658. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.