MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 989 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 63,107 shares of company stock worth $2,846,747 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BEAM traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $30.62. 1,121,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,718. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $73.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

