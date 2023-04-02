MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JXN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,551. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,746.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

