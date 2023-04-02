Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Midas has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00005011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $1,881.85 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.41151887 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

