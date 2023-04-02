Milestone Advisory Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 74,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

