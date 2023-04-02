Monero Price Tops $158.65 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $52.16 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $158.65 or 0.00557447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,460.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00325428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00073937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00441789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,260,331 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.