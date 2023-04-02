Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

About Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.