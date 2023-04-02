Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.
Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.11.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
