Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $225.59 million and $6.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00061461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 606,641,001 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

