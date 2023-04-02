Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after buying an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,412,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,121,000 after acquiring an additional 521,087 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.0 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

