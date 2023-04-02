Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 401.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MNARF remained flat at $12.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The firm owns a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. Its primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unit holders on a tax-efficient basis, and to enhance the value of the real estate investment trust’s assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management, and to expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per unit primarily through acquisitions and property improvements of its properties through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.