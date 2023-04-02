MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 1,480,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.80.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

