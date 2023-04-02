MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.56.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $10.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $559.69. 347,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,688. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.48.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

