M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,989 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $680.71. 681,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $647.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.97. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.