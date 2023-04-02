M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,748 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,315. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.98. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

