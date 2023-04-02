Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 644.0 days.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $24.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

About Nabtesco

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.