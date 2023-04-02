Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 19th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

