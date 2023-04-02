Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $16,827.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00152966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00070490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,827,174 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

