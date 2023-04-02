nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NCNO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.83.
nCino Stock Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.36. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in nCino by 69.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
