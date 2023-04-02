New Perspectives Inc Acquires Shares of 1,248 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.2% of New Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $201.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

