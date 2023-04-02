NFT Hits Market Cap of $784,859.88 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. NFT has a total market cap of $784,859.88 and $15.60 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02129103 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

