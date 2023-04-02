NFT Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $784,859.88 and approximately $15.60 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029660 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,405.99 or 0.99970732 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0213153 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

