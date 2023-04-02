Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nidec Price Performance

Shares of NJDCY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 64,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Nidec has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.